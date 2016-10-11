Jury deliberates in case of deadly cyanide mailing

BANGOR, Maine — A jury is deliberating following the federal trial of a Maine resident charged with mailing cyanide to a suicidal man in England.

Both sides entered closing statements Tuesday in the trial of Sidney Kilmartin, of Windham. He's charged with mailing injurious articles resulting in death, witness tampering and witness retaliation but has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators say Kilmartin advertised and mailed a substance he said was cyanide to several suicidal people. The substance was really Epsom salt.

Authorities say he later sent the real thing to Andrew Denton, who used it to kill himself. Investigators say Kilmartin wanted to prevent Denton from going to authorities about his fraud.