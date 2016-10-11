Larry Sanders' UK Parliament bid endorsed by brother Bernie

LONDON — Former U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says that he doesn't know "a heck of a lot" about British politics, but that hasn't stopped him from endorsing his brother's bid for a seat in Parliament.

He said Tuesday that his brother Larry Sanders is a "very, very caring human being who wants to see government represent all of the people, not just the people on top."

Larry Sanders is running as a Green Party candidate in the Oct. 20 vote to fill the seat recently vacated by former Prime Minister David Cameron.

The 82-year-old Larry Sanders has pledged to prevent the privatization of the National Health Service in Britain, something applauded by his brother.