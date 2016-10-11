Lawyers say Venezuela is torturing jailed Utah man
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan prison guards forced a jailed Utah man to strip naked in a hallway and perform exercises, his lawyer said Tuesday.
Attorney Jeanette Prieto said that forcing Joshua Holt to strip and perform exercises in a hallway violated international agreements on the treatment of prisoners.
She added that the prison guards had violated Holt's Mormon faith by forcing him to remove his undergarments, which are similar to holy vestments worn in other religious faiths, such as a Catholic nun's habit or a Muslim skull cap.
Holt was arrested on June 30 on weapons charges. He'd travelled to Venezuela to marry a woman he met online while looking for Spanish-speaking Mormons to help him improve his Spanish. Prosecutors say Holt was using his wife's apartment to stockpile weapons. Venezuela officials say his case is linked to attempts by the U.S. to overthrow the socialist government.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry raised concerns about Holt's case last month during a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
"It infuriates me. They're not treating him like he should be treated," said Laurie Holt, crying. "Obviously, they're not giving him due process. At this point, I'm not sure where to go or what to do but pick back up and start fighting again."
Hannah Dreier reported from Caracas. Brady McCombs reported from Salt Lake City, Utah.
