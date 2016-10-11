Maryland sheriff resigning over sexist, racist comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A sheriff in Maryland has agreed to resign after an investigation found he created a hostile work environment by belittling staffers and making racist and sexist comments.
A 48-page-report by the Howard County Office of Human Rights found that Sheriff James Fitzgerald was "universally described as vindictive, arrogant, narcissistic, rude, belligerent, nasty and intimidating."
The report also found that Fitzgerald made derogatory racist, sexist and anti-Semitic comments about blacks, women and Jews.
County Council Chairman Calvin Ball announced Tuesday that Fitzgerald has agreed to leave office Saturday and retire within 30 days.
