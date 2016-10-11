Nearly 1,000 protesters walk toward Chinese defence ministry
A
A
BEIJING — An apparent demonstration has drawn hundreds of protesters to China's
Nearly 1,000 protesters Tuesday were walking and standing in front of the Bayi building, which houses the Chinese Ministry of National
Protesters approached by The Associated Press declined to be interviewed about why they were there. Police tried to block reporters from entering the protest or filming it.
China's military is undergoing a large-scale modernization and cutting hundreds of thousands of soldiers from the ranks. Veterans have periodically staged sit-ins and protests outside the
It wasn't clear if anyone had been arrested. Public safety officials did not immediately respond to faxed questions.