Nearly 1,000 protesters walk toward Chinese defence ministry

BEIJING — An apparent demonstration has drawn hundreds of protesters to China's defence ministry in central Beijing.

Nearly 1,000 protesters Tuesday were walking and standing in front of the Bayi building, which houses the Chinese Ministry of National Defence . Many wore green fatigues with the hammer-and-sickle logo of China's ruling Communist Party.

Protesters approached by The Associated Press declined to be interviewed about why they were there. Police tried to block reporters from entering the protest or filming it.

China's military is undergoing a large-scale modernization and cutting hundreds of thousands of soldiers from the ranks. Veterans have periodically staged sit-ins and protests outside the defence ministry over low pensions and benefits.