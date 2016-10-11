Obama: 'My Brother's Keeper' will benefit US economy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Barack Obama says helping boys and young men of
The president discussed his "My Brother's Keeper" initiative for minority males during an ESPN-hosted forum Tuesday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Obama says today's young people of
Obama calls investing in them and helping them achieve their potential an "American challenge."
The president says he'd like more people to get involved. He plans to stay active with "My Brother's Keeper" after he leaves office in January.
ESPN is broadcasting the forum Tuesday night.