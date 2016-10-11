Obama: 'My Brother's Keeper' will benefit US economy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Barack Obama says helping boys and young men of colour stay on the right path will benefit the U.S. economy in the long run.

The president discussed his "My Brother's Keeper" initiative for minority males during an ESPN-hosted forum Tuesday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Obama says today's young people of colour are the workers, taxpayers and business customers of the future. He says it's will be bad for everyone, not just the young people themselves, if they are unemployed, underemployed or in prison.

Obama calls investing in them and helping them achieve their potential an "American challenge."

The president says he'd like more people to get involved. He plans to stay active with "My Brother's Keeper" after he leaves office in January.