Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for owner of meth

CHERRYVALE, Kan. — Police in the tiny town of Cherryvale, Kansas, looking to track down the owner of an abandoned gram of crystal meth have taken their case to social media.

A bag with methamphetamine was found Sept. 29 at a convenience store in the southeast Kansas community of about 2,300 people. So Cherryvale police politely posted about it on the department's Facebook page.

The post reads: "We are very concerned and would like to find the owner so please notify us and describe the packaging and we will see what we can do for you."