Supreme Court will hear appeal in cross-border shooting

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from the family of a Mexican teenager who was killed when a U.S. Border Patrol agent fired across the border from Texas into Mexico.

The justices on Tuesday stepped into a case about the rights of people who are harmed by American authorities on foreign soil to have their day in U.S. courts.

The federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled that the parents of 15-year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca could not sue the agent who killed him in 2010.