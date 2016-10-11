Supreme Court will hear Ashcroft appeal to kill lawsuit

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from former Attorney General John Ashcroft and former FBI Director Robert Mueller that is seeking to shut down a lawsuit filed by Muslim and Arab men who were detained in the U.S. after the Sept. 11 attacks.

The justices said Tuesday that they will review an appellate ruling that allowed the lawsuit claiming that Ashcroft and Mueller should be held accountable for the harsh treatment the men suffered in the months after the worst attacks in U.S. history.

The new appeal is the third time the court has intervened in lawsuits against Ashcroft and others from Muslims who were arrested in the U.S. following the 2001 attacks. The justices have twice sided with Ashcroft.