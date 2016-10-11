News / World

Testimony to resume in Georgia hot SUV death trial

FILE- This Oct. 3, 2016, file photo shows Justin Ross Harris listening to jury selection during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The trial of Harris, accused of intentionally leaving his toddler son in a hot SUV to die, is being put on hold as Hurricane Matthew heads toward the Georgia coast where he is being prosecuted. Multiple news outlets report a judge said the trial of Justin Ross Harris would be in recess Thursday and Friday and then resume Monday. (Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Testimony is scheduled to resume after Hurricane Matthew in the trial of a Georgia man accused of intentionally leaving his 22-month-old son in a hot SUV to die.

The trial of Justin Ross Harris resumes Wednesday. The case went into recess last Thursday ahead of the storm, which brushed past the Georgia coast and caused Gov. Nathan Deal to urge residents of six coastal counties to evacuate.

Prosecutors say Harris intentionally killed his son, Cooper, by leaving him for hours in a vehicle parked outside the father's workplace in Cobb County, outside Atlanta. Cooper's lawyers called the death accidental.

Harris faces life in prison if convicted of murder.

Pretrial publicity prompted the trial's move to Brunswick, 275 miles from the Atlanta suburbs.

Harris moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012.

