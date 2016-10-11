The Latest: Attorneys: PCP doesn't justify police shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on an Oklahoma police officer's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man (all times local):

9 p.m.

Attorneys for the family of an unarmed man killed by a Tulsa police officer last month say a toxicology report showing he had the hallucinogenic drug PCP in his system doesn't justify the shooting.

The attorneys released a statement Tuesday night after the Oklahoma medical examiner released autopsy results for Terence Crutcher.

Crutcher was shot Sept. 16 after his car broke down on a Tulsa street. Officer Betty Jo Shelby is charged with first-degree manslaughter in his death, with a prosecutor saying she reacted unreasonably after Crutcher disobeyed her commands.

The autopsy report says Crutcher's blood tested positive for phencyclidine, also known as PCP or Angel Dust. Medical literature says it can induce euphoria and feelings of omnipotence.

The statement from the family's attorneys says that "does not change the most pertinent facts of this tragedy" and that Shelby "should be held accountable for her unlawful actions.

2:40 p.m.

Oklahoma's medical examiner says an unarmed man shot dead by a Tulsa police officer last month had the hallucinogenic drug PCP in his system when he died.

Terence Crutcher was shot Sept. 16 after his car broke down on a Tulsa street. Officer Betty Jo Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter after his death, with a prosecutor saying she reacted unreasonably after Crutcher disobeyed her commands.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday the 40-year-old suffered a "penetrating gunshot wound of chest." An autopsy noted that both of Crutcher's lungs were pierced and that he had four broken ribs.