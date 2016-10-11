The Latest: Chicago to use TIF funds as part of schools deal

CHICAGO — The Latest on Chicago Public Schools and the teachers' union averting a strike (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

A spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago will divert money from special taxing districts to public schools as part of a deal with the city's teachers union that averted a strike.

Spokesman Adam Collins said Tuesday that the city has a $175 million surplus from its tax increment financing, or TIF, funds and that roughly half — about $88 million — will go to Chicago Public Schools.

It isn't clear how much the new four-year contract with teachers will cost the city overall.

The Chicago Teachers Union and the nation's third-largest school district reached a tentative agreement just before the midnight Monday deadline.

___

8:10 a.m.

Relieved parents are taking their children to school after the Chicago Teachers Union and the nation's third-largest school district averted a strike.

Word came late Monday that the union and Chicago Public Schools had reached a late-night tentative contract agreement. The union had set a strike date for Tuesday if there was no agreement. It would have been the second major Chicago schools strike since 2012.

Dropping his two daughters off at school Tuesday morning, Michael Cleveland says he had been convinced there was going to be a strike. He says he is angry with city officials because "there are kids involved."

The union's House of Delegates and its full membership still must approve the deal. That could take weeks.

___

1:35 a.m.

Students and teachers in Chicago are heading back to the classroom after the Chicago Teachers Union and the nation's third-largest school district averted a strike with a late-night tentative contract agreement.

The union had been prepared to hit the picket lines Tuesday morning for what would have been the second major Chicago Public Schools strike since 2012.

But just before a midnight deadline, the union and CPS said Monday it had reached a deal. It still must be approved by the union's House of Delegates and its full membership, a process that could take weeks.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and union President Karen Lewis both said they were relieved that the district's nearly 400,000 students will be in class Tuesday.