The Latest: Florida raises Hurricane Matthew death toll to 8

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on deaths in Florida blamed on Hurricane Matthew (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Florida officials say eight deaths are now blamed on Hurricane Matthew, raising the death toll from five.

The state's tally includes two deaths in Miami-Dade County, one each in Orange, Putnam and Duval counties and three in Volusia County.

Three deaths reported by Volusia officials include a woman struck by a falling tree during the storm, an elderly man later electrocuted by a downed power line and a boy who inhaled generator fumes.

County officials said Tuesday that a worker removing trees in the storm aftermath died after a large log rolled on top of him Monday night. It was not immediately clear whether his death is part of the state tally.

Matthew brushed Florida's Atlantic coastline last week, staying just offshore as it moved from the Miami area to Jacksonville.

The storm has been blamed for more than 500 deaths in Haiti and 30 in the United States — half of those in North Carolina.

12:09 a.m.

Officials in central Florida say a worker removing trees and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew has died after a large log rolled on top of him.

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies said in a statement that it happened Monday near Ormond Beach. The unidentified victim was working with other crewmembers to cut downed trees in a neighbourhood .

State officials are tallying deaths from Florida counties, and so far have reported five. Those deaths include a Volusia County woman killed by a falling tree during the storm, but not any that have occurred in the days since the storm passed.