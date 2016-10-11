The Latest: Man shot by police near homeless camp dies

SEATTLE — The Latest on a shooting by police that killed a man as (all times local):

5:41 p.m.

Police say a man who was shot by an officer near a Seattle homeless encampment known as The Jungle has died.

The Seattle Police Department said in a news release that the man shot by a female officer Tuesday afternoon had been in the midst of a knife fight with another man.

Police say the man shot was critically injured and died later Tuesday at a Seattle hospital.

The officer who fired the weapon during the incident will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Neither she nor the men involved in the incident have been identified.

___

Authorities say a Seattle police officer came upon two men in the midst of an altercation and shot one of them as officials were working to clean out a homeless encampment known as The Jungle.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/Hqj13C ) two longtime officers participating in the sweep saw two men fighting Tuesday afternoon and one appeared to have a knife.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole says one of the officers discharged a weapon and a suspect was injured. She says a knife was recovered at the scene.

The Seattle Fire Department said in a tweet that a man had life-threatening injuries and another had minor injuries.