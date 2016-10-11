The Latest: Prosecutor not surprised that jurors deadlocked

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Latest on the case of two former Albuquerque police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man in 2014 (all times local):

6 p.m.

The special prosecutor who tried two former police officers in the shooting death of a homeless camper says she is not surprised that jurors deadlocked on the charges against the men.

Special Prosecutor Randi McGinn said outside the courthouse Tuesday that the topic of police use of force has become a polarizing issue, and she is not surprised that 12 jurors from the community were divided over the March 2014 shooting by police in Albuquerque.

The panel was deadlocked with nine jurors in favour of a not guilty verdict and three voting guilty on second-degree murder charges against now-retired Detective Keith Sandy and former Officer Dominique Perez.

Sandy and Perez fatally shot 38-year-old James Boyd after an hourslong standoff at his campsite in the Sandia Mountain foothills.

___

5:10 p.m.

A judge has declared a mistrial in a murder case against two former New Mexico police officers after the jury deadlocked on the charges.

Judge Alisa Hadfield made the declaration on Tuesday after three days of deliberations in the case involving the 2014 on-duty killing of a mentally ill homeless man in Albuquerque.

The officers killed camper James Boyd, prompting further unrest in Albuquerque over the actions of its police department amid a wave of police shootings earlier this decade.

___

4:40 p.m.

The jury that is deciding the fate of two former Albuquerque police officers charged with murder in the death of a homeless man is set to make an announcement about their deliberations.

The court released a brief statement saying an announcement would be made at 4:45 p.m. local time but provided no other information.