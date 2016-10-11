The Latest: Students return to school that lost 4 in crash

DUXBURY, Vt. — The Latest on the wrong-way crash that killed five high school students in Vermont (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Students have returned to a Vermont high school for the first time since four classmates and another teen in the community were killed in a fiery crash caused by a wrong-way driver.

The hallways at Harwood Union High School were quiet Tuesday morning, and the flag outside the school flew at half-staff.

School officials say a memorial space has been set up, and students and staff will be given the time and space they need to process their grief.

The four Harwood juniors and a girl who attended another school died late Saturday when their car was struck and burst into flames.

Meanwhile, the condition of the man accused of causing the crash has been upgraded from critical to serious.

A candlelight vigil was held for the teens Monday night.

___

1 a.m.

Students are returning to a Vermont high school for the first time since four classmates and another member of the community were killed by a wrong-way driver.

The superintendent of Harwood Union High School says a memorial space has been set up in the building, and that students and staff who are returning Tuesday will be given the time and space they need.

The four Harwood juniors and a girl who grew up with them but went to high school in New Hampshire died late Saturday when the car they were riding in was hit by a wrong-way driver and burst into flames.