The Latest: Christie says he still stands by Trump

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

8:35 a.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he still supports Donald Trump though he describes the Republican presidential candidate's crude comments as "completely indefensible."

A top Trump ally, Christie for the first time publicly addressed Trump's comments Tuesday during an interview on New York sports radio station WFAN.

A 2005 video released Friday revealed Trump using predatory language regarding women. Trump has described his comments as "locker room talk" and said he regrets them.

Christie said he made it clear to Trump on Friday that this kind of talk, even in private, is unacceptable. He said the candidate had to be contrite and apologetic.

Christie says he would have apologized differently, but he believes Trump is sorry and embarrassed.

___

7:55 a.m.

Donald Trump says that House Speaker Paul Ryan is hurting his campaign.

Trump sent out a tweet Tuesday saying that despite "winning the second debate in a landslide (every poll), it is hard to do well when Paul Ryan and others give zero support!"

The tweet comes a day after Ryan effectively abandoned Trump. He told Republican lawmakers on a conference call Monday that he would not campaign for Trump and would focus instead on helping the party keep control of the House.

It wasn't clear what polls Trump was referring to, but after the first debate he cited unscientific online surveys.

___

3:30 a.m.

Donald Trump's candidacy has long exposed divisions within the Republican Party. But GOP leaders appear to be failing at attempts to hold off an all-out split at least until after the election.

House Speaker Paul Ryan effectively abandoned Trump on Monday, telling fellow lawmakers he would neither campaign for nor defend the floundering businessman in the election's closing weeks. Meanwhile, the head of the Republican National Committee, Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus), said he's in full co-ordination with the embattled presidential nominee.