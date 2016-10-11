The Philippine president's next campaign: public smoking ban

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is turning to another battle, aside from his fight against illegal drugs: smoking.

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said Tuesday she hopes Duterte can sign the draft executive order banning smoking in public nationwide before the end of the month.

Ubial told a Senate budget hearing her department is pushing for the ban to start before a law providing for graphic health warnings on tobacco products is fully implemented on Nov. 4.