Thousands attend Macedonian opposition protest in Skopje

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Thousands of Macedonian opposition supporters are taking part in a peaceful anti-government protest, two months ahead of scheduled national elections.

Tuesday's demonstration in the capital, Skopje, was organized by the main opposition Social Democrats.

Macedonia has been in political turmoil since February 2015 following a massive wiretapping scandal in which the conversations of more than 20,000 people were monitored. The governing conservatives and the Social Democrats have traded blame for the wiretaps.