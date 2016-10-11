Truck carrying garment workers crashed in Cambodia, 54 hurt

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Police say a truck transporting Cambodian garment workers to their factory flipped over at a curve, injuring 54 of them, including seven who are in critical condition. The driver fled the scene.

Gen. Roth Ron Veasna said the accident happened early Tuesday in the eastern Svay Rieng province. He said the driver appeared to have been going too fast and crashed at a bend in the road.

He said it was raining and the road was slippery. The driver was unhurt while all the passengers were injured.