Turkish ruling party official killed in attack

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says a local official from the ruling party has been killed in an attack in a mainly Kurdish town in southeast Turkey.

Anadolu Agency said Tuesday authorities believe the attack against Deryan Aktert, the ruling party's top official in the town of Dicle, was the work of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. There was no immediate responsibility claim.

It says assailants opened fire at a gas station owned by Aktert, killing him instantly. It was unclear whether anyone else was hurt in the attack.