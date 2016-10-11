UK foreign secretary points finger at Russia over bombing

LONDON — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says "all the available evidence" points to Russian responsibility for the bombing of an aid convoy in Syria.

Johnson told the House of Commons that Russia is "in danger of becoming a pariah nation" because of its actions in Syria.

But he did not signal any new action against Moscow, saying "our best hope is to persuade the Russians" to "do the right thing" and back a genuine cease-fire.

Hundreds have died in aerial attacks on the opposition-held part of Aleppo since the collapse of a short-lived cease-fire. Moscow has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad throughout the conflict.