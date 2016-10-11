Woman accused of trying to extort money from ex-Gov. Spitzer

NEW YORK — A woman who accused former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer of assaulting her has been arrested for trying to extort money from him.

Police say 26-year-old Svetlana Zakharova was arrested Monday night in New York.

The Russian woman fled the country after accusing Spitzer in February of assaulting her at The Plaza Hotel. Spitzer denied the allegations.

Police say Zakharova has been charged with grand larceny by extortion. She's also charged with forgery in an unrelated case in which police say she used a Bloomfield, New Jersey man's information and signed a lease agreement that ended up costing him $18,000.

It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.