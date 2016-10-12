2 Boston police officers shot, wounded; suspect dead

Boston police say two officers have been shot and wounded and the suspect is dead.

Police say the officers were responding to a report of a person with a gun late Wednesday night in East Boston when they came under fire.

One of the officers was shot multiple times and is hospitalized in critical condition. The other officer is listed in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

Police initially asked residents in the East Boston neighbourhood to shelter in place as they searched for a suspect. They later said the suspect was killed and the situation was under control.

Police Commissioner William Evans is asking the community to "please pray for our injured officers."