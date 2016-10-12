7 killed as bombing targets taxi in northeastern Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — A local official says at least seven people have been killed in an explosion targeting a taxi in northeastern Nigeria's largest city.

Bello Dambatta, an emergency response official, says six people were killed at the scene of Wednesday's attack and another died at a hospital. He says at least four people were injured.

It is unclear if a bomb had been planted on the taxi or if a passenger detonated explosives after boarding. The explosion occurred as the taxi approached a gas station.

Northeastern Nigeria is the epicenter of Boko Haram's seven-year uprising that has claimed more than 20,000 lives.