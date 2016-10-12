Activists say death toll rises in bombings of Syria's Aleppo
BEIRUT — Activists and rescue workers say an intensive day of bombing on besieged rebel-held parts of Aleppo has left at least 25 people dead, including five children.
Rescue workers pulled at least one boy alive from under the rubble late Tuesday night. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Wednesday that Tuesday's bombings killed 25 people.
Ibrahim al-Haj, of the Civil
Al-Haj says a bomb hit while rescuers were on the scene, injuring several of them.
The bombings resumed Wednesday.