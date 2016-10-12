Australian police arrest 2 Sydney teens, seize knives

SYDNEY, Australia — Australian police arrested two teenagers and seized knives in Sydney on Wednesday as the country marked the 14th anniversary of extremist bombings in Indonesia that killed 202, including 88 Australians, police said.

The 17-year-old boys were arrested by the federal-state Joint Counter-Terrorism Team in suburban Bankstown and there was no continuing threat to the community, police said.

Nine Network television said the boys were arrested as they planned to attack a police station.

New South Wales state police headquarters in western Sydney was renamed the Curtis Cheng Center two weeks ago in honour of a civilian employee who was fatally shot as he left the building a year ago by a 15-year-old extremist.