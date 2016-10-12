Bomb suspect faces court on charges he tried to kill police

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, is due to be arraigned on charges he tried to kill police officers before they captured him.

Ahmad Khan Rahami's hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Elizabeth, the Union County prosecutor's office said. He's due to take part via video from his hospital bed.

Rahami, an Afghan-born U.S. citizen, has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a police shootout that led to his capture on Sept. 19 outside a bar in Linden. Authorities have declined to provide details on Rahami's medical condition, citing privacy laws.

Rahami is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a police officer and weapons offences .

Rahami, 28, is accused of detonating a pipe bomb along the route of a Marine Corps charity race in the New Jersey shore town of Seaside Park and a pressure cooker bomb in New York City on Sept. 17. No one was injured in the New Jersey blast, and 31 people were injured in the New York blast. A second pressure cooker bomb didn't explode.

Rahami's public defenders have a policy of not commenting on cases.

It's unclear when Rahami will make a court appearance on the federal terrorism-related charges he faces in connection with the bombings. He'll have to be transported to New York for arraignment on those charges.