Clinton aide links Trump campaign to Russian email hacking

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Hillary Clinton's top adviser said the FBI is investigating Russia's role in hacking thousands of his personal emails, an intrusion he said Donald Trump's campaign may have been aware of in advance.

If true, the assertion from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta would amount to an extraordinary link between Russia and an American presidential campaign. Podesta said the alleged ties could be driven either by Trump's policy positions, which at times echo the Kremlin, or the Republican's "deep engagement and ties with Russian interests in his business affairs."