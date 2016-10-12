News / World

Dutch Queen asks Argentina for financial inclusion

In this picture released by Argentina's presidential press office, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, right, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, an Argentine native, enter the government residence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. (Argentina's presidential press office via AP)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is asking her native Argentina to use all the necessary tools to encourage financial inclusion.

The Argentina-born monarch met with President Mauricio Macri Wednesday during a visit to Buenos Aires in her role as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance.

Maxima said that financial inclusion is vital since only about half of all adults in Argentina have access to a bank account. She also said that Argentina's credits for small and mid-size businesses are at some of the lowest levels compared to other countries in Latin America.

Maxima grew up in Buenos Aires and had a successful career in banking before meeting King Willem-Alexander. She's a mother of three and remains one of the most popular members of the royal family.

