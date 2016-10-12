Dutch Queen asks Argentina for financial inclusion

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is asking her native Argentina to use all the necessary tools to encourage financial inclusion.

The Argentina-born monarch met with President Mauricio Macri Wednesday during a visit to Buenos Aires in her role as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance.

Maxima said that financial inclusion is vital since only about half of all adults in Argentina have access to a bank account. She also said that Argentina's credits for small and mid-size businesses are at some of the lowest levels compared to other countries in Latin America.