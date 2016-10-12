News / World

Egypt finds other sources after halt in Saudi fuel shipments

FILE -- In this March 28, 2015 file photo provided by Egypt's state news agency MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, talks with Saudi King Salman after the king arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Close allies Egypt and Saudi Arabia are having their first public spat since Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi took office two years ago. The disagreement is over Syria, where Riyadh says Syrian President Bashar Assad must be removed for that country's civil war to end, while Cairo advocates a political process that denies Islamic militants any role in Syria's future. Egypt voted in favor of separate Russian and French draft resolutions on Syria at the U.N. Security Council on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (MENA via AP, File)

CAIRO — Egypt's oil ministry says it has secured imports of petroleum products from other sources to compensate for Saudi Arabia's abrupt decision to halt previously agreed shipments of fuel.

Ministry spokesman Hamdi Abdel-Aziz says that following the announcement of "urgent" tenders to import refined oil products, some shipments have already arrived. His comments were published on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia agreed in April to provide Egypt with 700,000 tons of fuel monthly for five years on easy repayment terms.

But Egypt said this week that Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, informed Cairo it would not ship any fuel this month.

There has been no official word from Saudi Arabia on the abrupt halt of shipments, a decision that appears linked to a public spat between the two allies over Syria.

