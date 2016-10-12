Erdogan calls Clinton 'novice,' hints at extradition delays

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hinted that Turkey would delay extraditing criminals back to the United States as long as U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for Turkey's failed coup in July, is not returned to Turkey.

Erdogan on Wednesday also took aim at U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, calling her a "political novice" for suggesting that she would consider providing arms to support to Syrian Kurdish militia, which Turkey considers to be a terror group.