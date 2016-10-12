Gunmen attack Burkina Faso's north, killing 5 people
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso's
The ministry said the attackers escaped after the early Wednesday attack at Intangom. One soldier is missing and three others are wounded. He said the two dead, earlier thought to be the attackers, were civilians.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This West African country has seen a number of assaults since al-Qaida-linked extremists attacked in Ouagadougou in January, killing 30 people.
A June attack by extremists on an Intangom police station killed three policemen.
On Sept. 1, a customs officer and a civilian were killed in Markoye in the north by attackers who claimed they were part of the Islamic State.
