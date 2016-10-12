Gunmen attack Burkina Faso's north, killing 5 people

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso's defence ministry says heavily armed assailants have attacked a military position in the north near the Mali border, killing three soldiers and two civilians.

The ministry said the attackers escaped after the early Wednesday attack at Intangom. One soldier is missing and three others are wounded. He said the two dead, earlier thought to be the attackers, were civilians.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This West African country has seen a number of assaults since al-Qaida-linked extremists attacked in Ouagadougou in January, killing 30 people.

A June attack by extremists on an Intangom police station killed three policemen.