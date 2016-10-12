Ivory Coast parliament approves constitution change

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — Ivory Coast's parliament has approved changes to the constitution that ease a presidential eligibility requirement at the centre of a political crisis that turned deadly.

The majority of parliament members Tuesday voted in favour of a new draft saying candidates must claim Ivorian nationality exclusively and have an Ivorian-born father or mother. Under the existing constitution, both parents of presidential candidates must be Ivorian.

The new draft, presented by President Alassane Ouattara, also removes the age limit of 75 for presidential candidates.

Ouattara vowed to change the constitution during his campaign for re-election last year. He was accused of being a foreigner before winning 2010 elections that sparked months of violence that claimed more than 3,000 lives.

The opposition denounced the changes.