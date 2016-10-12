Ivory Coast parliament approves constitution change
ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — Ivory Coast's parliament has approved changes to the constitution that ease a presidential eligibility requirement at the
The majority of parliament members Tuesday voted in
The new draft, presented by President Alassane Ouattara, also removes the age limit of 75 for presidential candidates.
Ouattara vowed to change the constitution during his campaign for re-election last year. He was accused of being a foreigner before winning 2010 elections that sparked months of violence that claimed more than 3,000 lives.
The opposition denounced the changes.
Ivorians will vote on the referendum Oct. 30.
