Kuwaiti media says 2 Iranians freed after mistaken arrest

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwaiti media is reporting two Iranians mistakenly arrested after taking "suspicious" photographs of Shiite congregation halls have been freed.

The reports Wednesday said the two had valid visas to live in Kuwait and described their arrests as a precautionary measure.

Their arrests last week came ahead of the Shiite commemoration of Ashoura, which marks the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century.

Tiny, largely peaceful Kuwait has increased security recently, worried about militant attacks.