No cash? No problem. Pennsylvania Turnpike now takes plastic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike now takes plastic.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2dNqaXI ) reports the turnpike is now accepting credit cards at toll booths across the state.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission spokesman Carl DeFebo says toll collectors began receiving card readers last month.

DeFebo says cash and E-ZPass are still the preferred methods of payment, but with fewer people today carrying cash, this gives drivers another option.

DeFebo calls it "a backup" if you get to the toll booth and don't have any cash.

He says drivers can go through one of the cash lanes to use their credit card.

