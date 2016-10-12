Obama cites Hispanic gains in health, education at reception
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is recounting progress he says Hispanics have made over the course of his presidency and that he's optimistic about future gains despite some of the rhetoric heard during election season.
Obama is speaking to hundreds of people attending a reception for Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House.
He says that during his presidency 4 million Hispanics have gained health insurance coverage, and high school graduation rates among Latinos are at record highs. Obama also points to a drop in the poverty rate last year and renewed relations with Cuba.
The reception is an annual event, but Wednesday's also takes place in the midst of a heated presidential election. Obama says he hopes the United States in the future will tackle immigration and criminal justice reform.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Call me an outlaw: I will keep breaking laws on Toronto's streets and I won't apologize
-
As Toronto enforces the pedestrian countdown law, New York scraps it
-
Ear lobe reconstruction has become 'generational phenomenon'
-
The one about Halifax: local cafe turns into Central Perk from Friends for one night