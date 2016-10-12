Obama cites Hispanic gains in health, education at reception

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is recounting progress he says Hispanics have made over the course of his presidency and that he's optimistic about future gains despite some of the rhetoric heard during election season.

Obama is speaking to hundreds of people attending a reception for Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House.

He says that during his presidency 4 million Hispanics have gained health insurance coverage, and high school graduation rates among Latinos are at record highs. Obama also points to a drop in the poverty rate last year and renewed relations with Cuba.