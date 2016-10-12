Officials identify 2 Germans killed in motor home crash

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a tourist couple killed in a motor home destroyed by a tractor-trailer dump truck that may have lost brakes on a downhill highway grade west of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner said Wednesday that 72-year-old Dagmar Weber and 78-year-old Eberhard Otto Weber of Bayern, Germany, died of multiple injuries in the accident on Monday.

Officials didn't immediately disclose if the two were married.

Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel says investigators suspect a mechanical or brake malfunction caused the 10-wheel dump truck to lose control before hitting a car and then slamming into the motor home in a construction zone on State Route 160 near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.