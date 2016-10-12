Parents of slain Chinese college student arrive in US

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Authorities say the parents of a Chinese college student found shot to death in a central New York suburb have arrived in the United States.

Sgt. Jon Seeber of the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office tells The Post-Standard of Syracuse (http://bit.ly/2e6Ka2d ) that Yuan Xiaopeng's (YOO'-en SHE'-ow-puhngz) parents arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday. He says their trip was delayed last week because Chinese government offices were closed during a weeklong national holiday.

Seeber says detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the slaying of Yuan, a 23-year-old a junior studying mathematics at Syracuse University.

Police say Yuan was fatally shot on the afternoon of Sept. 30 at an apartment complex in DeWitt, outside Syracuse.

The Syracuse newspaper reports Yuan first arrived at the university in the summer of 2011.

