Poland party chief: We aim to tighten abortion law

WARSAW, Poland — The leader of Poland's ruling conservative party says the government aims to further restrict the country's anti-abortion law to prevent the termination of pregnancies with sick or deformed fetuses — even in cases where the child has no chance of survival.

"We will strive to ensure that even cases of very difficult pregnancies, when the child is certain to die, very deformed, still end up in a birth, so that the child can be baptized, buried, have a name," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a Catholic, said in an interview published on Wednesday by the Polish state news agency, PAP.

He said it would exclude cases where the woman's health or life was at risk.

His comments come just days after lawmakers with his conservative Law and Justice party voted down a draft law that called for a total ban on abortions and for prison terms of up to five years for women who intentionally ended their pregnancies.

Many of the same lawmakers had voted to consider the legislation only two weeks earlier but struck it down in apparent reaction to massive protests by women who dressed in black against the proposed bill.

Kaczynski, who is generally believed to be dictating the current policy, denied the party's change of heart resulted from the protest, but said the party is now working on a different restrictive abortion bill, to curb termination of pregnancies of sick children or with Down syndrome.