3 South Koreans shot dead in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police said Thursday the bodies of three foreigners with gunshots to their heads have been found in a sugar cane field, and South Korea's Foreign Ministry identified them as its nationals.

One man had his feet bound by packaging tape, the other man and the woman had marks of strangulation and the left wrist of the woman also had packaging tape, said police investigator Victor Eduardo. They were found by a farm worker Tuesday morning in a field in Bacolor town in northern Pampanga province.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said it was the fourth homicide case involving South Koreans in the Philippines this year in which six died. It said it will work with the Philippine police for a quick investigation, but provided no other details.