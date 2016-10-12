Priest is among casualties in South African student protests

JOHANNESBURG — Video and photographs show a Catholic priest, his white robe streaked with blood, after he was hit in the face by a rubber bullet at the gates of a church during fighting between South African police and student protesters this week.

The images of the injured Father Graham Pugin, pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Johannesburg, are among the most dramatic in three weeks of upheaval at South African universities where students are demonstrating for free education.

The church is adjacent to the University of the Witwatersrand, where clashes have occurred. On Monday, the day Pugin was shot, students entered the church grounds during unrest.