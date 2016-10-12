Report: Casino parking down in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A report finds fewer people are parking at Atlantic City casinos, but more are staying at hotels in and around the city.

Stockton University's Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism on Tuesday released its latest report on Atlantic City tourism.

The report found continued declines in revenue generate by parking at casinos during the second quarter of 2016. The numbers may reflect fewer day-trippers and an increase in online gambling and out-of-state competition.