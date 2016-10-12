Satanic Temple asks city council for OK to give invocation

BOSTON — Satanists want to give their blessings to city leaders in Boston.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2e6MxXY) a local chapter of the Satanic Temple is asking the City Council for permission to give the invocation that typically kicks off its City Hall meetings.

The chapter argued in a letter Tuesday to Democratic Council President Michelle Wu it would be a "breach of the first amendment" for the council to turn down the request.

The nontheistic organization says those giving the opening prayer are "overwhelmingly Christian."

Other Satanic Temple chapters have made similar requests in other cities. The organization recently opened its international headquarters in Salem, home of the notorious Colonial era witch trials.

Wu tells the Globe each councillor can invite about three people each year to give the invocation.

