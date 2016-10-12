Saudi Arabia says it shoots down Yemen ballistic missile

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says it has shot down a ballistic missile fired into the kingdom by Shiite rebels and their allies in Yemen.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the missile fire early Wednesday. It said the missile, apparently, targeting the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, was destroyed Tuesday night without causing any injuries.

The rebels are known to have a stockpile of Soviet-era Scud missiles and locally designed variants.

Shiite rebels in Yemen, known as Houthis and their allies have fired a series of the missiles in Saudi Arabia since a kingdom-led coalition of Arab countries has launched an offensive against them in Yemen in March 2015.