Sex offender charged with sexually assaulting 2 Boston women

BOSTON — A convicted sex offender released from prison five months ago has been charged with sexually assaulting two women in their Boston home.

Ronald Brown was arraigned Wednesday on charges including aggravated rape as a repeat offender, kidnapping and burglary. An automatic plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Police say the 52-year-old entered the victims' South End apartment early Tuesday.

They say he bound, threatened and assaulted both women, taking their cellphones and other electronics and belongings.

Police say they later found Brown at a homeless shelter carrying those items. Police say they found a medicine bottle with his name at the crime scene.

Brown's lawyer didn't immediately comment.

The Boston Globe reports that Brown was released from prison in May. He's next due in court Friday.

___