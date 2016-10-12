Temple University makes acting president permanent

PHILADELPHIA — Temple University's acting president is staying on as the head of the school.

The university's board of trustees on Tuesday named Richard Englert as Temple's president. The 70-year-old was appointed acting president in July, after the board forced out former president Neil Theobald over a deficit in the merit scholarship aid budget and the removal of the university's provost.

Officials say the board still plans to conduct a search for a new president. But, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that process probably won't begin until next summer, meaning Englert will likely serve as president of the 39,000-student university for the rest of this academic year and the next.