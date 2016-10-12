The Latest: Is Trump serious about jailing Clinton?

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the presidential race (all times local):

Donald Trump's campaign manager says it's not certain he'll follow through on his vow to appoint a special prosecutor to go after Hillary Clinton if he becomes president.

Kellyanne Conway says, "We'll have to see, if he's elected president, if that makes any sense."

On ABC's "Good Morning America," Conway was asked Wednesday about Trump's repeated suggestions that he'd use the power of the presidency to put Clinton behind bars for alleged misdeeds. She said, "It wouldn't be up to him whether or not she goes to jail. That would have to be fully adjudicated through the regular channels like it would be for anyone else."

Conway says Trump is channeling the frustrations of many people who think Clinton plays by a different set of rules.

As for Republican leaders who've abandoned or wavered on Trump, Conway says his campaign wants the support of anyone who will endorse Trump.

Here comes Donald Trump, unfiltered. Again.

The Republican presidential candidate is vowing to win the election his own way, as party leaders step back from him.

He declared on Fox News on Tuesday night that he's "just tired of non-support" from Republican leaders and he "wouldn't want to be in a foxhole with a lot of these people."