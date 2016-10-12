The Latest: US Senate debate gets underway in Kodiak

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska's U.S. Senate race (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

A fisheries-focused debate has gotten underway in Kodiak featuring four U.S. Senate candidates.

Participating in the debate are incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski, Democrat Ray Metcalfe and independents Margaret Stock and Breck Craig.

The debate is being streamed on public radio. Murkowski's campaign also was streaming the debate on the campaign's Facebook page.

___

6:30 p.m.

Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller won't be at a fisheries debate Wednesday night in Kodiak.

His campaign says Miller is on a swing through southeast Alaska. The campaign says Miller had stops scheduled for Wednesday in Sitka and Juneau and for Thursday in Ketchikan.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski's two other main rivals, Democrat Ray Metcalfe and independent Margaret Stock, are slated to participate in the debate along with Murkowski, as is little-known independent candidate Breck Craig.

___

1:30 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and several of her rivals will be debating Wednesday night in Kodiak.

Scheduled to appear with the Republican Murkowski are Democrat Ray Metcalfe and independents Margaret Stock and Breck Craig.

Absent will be Libertarian candidate Joe Miller. Miller spokesman Randy DeSoto has said that Miller will be in Sitka Wednesday but plans to visit Kodiak later.

The debate is expected to focus on fisheries issues and be broadcast on public radio.