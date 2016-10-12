The Latest: Nicole strengthens into Category 3 hurricane
MIAMI — The Latest on Hurricane Nicole (all times local):
8 p.m.
Forecasters say Hurricane Nicole has strengthened into a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph (185 kph).
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nicole was about 210 miles (335
Forecasters expect Nicole to pick up speed and pass near or over Bermuda on Thursday. A hurricane warning has been issued for the island.
10 a.m.
Authorities in Bermuda are closing schools and government offices as the British territory prepares for a direct hit from Hurricane Nicole.
The Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen a bit before striking the island on Thursday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nicole was located about 320 miles (520
American Airlines and Air Canada are among several that have
Bermuda has sturdy infrastructure and is accustomed to storms.