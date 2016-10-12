The Latest: Nicole strengthens into Category 3 hurricane

MIAMI — The Latest on Hurricane Nicole (all times local):

8 p.m.

Forecasters say Hurricane Nicole has strengthened into a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph (185 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nicole was about 210 miles (335 kilometres ) south-southwest of Bermuda on Wednesday evening and was moving north-northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).

Forecasters expect Nicole to pick up speed and pass near or over Bermuda on Thursday. A hurricane warning has been issued for the island.

___

10 a.m.

Authorities in Bermuda are closing schools and government offices as the British territory prepares for a direct hit from Hurricane Nicole.

The Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen a bit before striking the island on Thursday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nicole was located about 320 miles (520 kilometres ) south-southwest of Bermuda on Wednesday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) and was moving north-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

American Airlines and Air Canada are among several that have cancelled flights to the island.